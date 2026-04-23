Wildfire burns close to homes in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews told people in Bartow County to stay in their homes Thursday as they battled a wildfire.

Conditions had improved by the evening, but smoke could still be seen in the wooded area, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported.

A Large plume of smoke hovered over the woods near Clark Creek behind several homes.

“I was sitting on my front porch, I smelled smoke and then I went around back,” said Jerry Lyon, who lives nearby. “And I said, Oh man, the whole woods is on fire!”

He said the fire first started Tuesday. Firefighters got it contained multiple times, only for it to start again.

The Georgia Forestry Commission stepped in to help Bartow County fire crews get it out.

“They worked hard, man. Bless them guys,” Lyon said. “It kind of broke my heart to see, lose a lot of trees, and different animals running for their lives.”

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