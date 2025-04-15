Third man charged with labor trafficking at Bartow County manufacturing plant

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A third man has been arrested after an investigation into labor trafficking allegations in Bartow County.

Homeland Security Investigations confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Jian Jun Lu, a 54-year-old employee at Wellmade Industries, was arrested on April 5.

He’s currently being held in the Bartow County Jail without bond on a charge or trafficking persons for labor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two other men, Jiayi Jia Chen and owner Zhu “George” Chen, were arrested when federal agents raided the facility last month.

Both Zhu Chen and Jiayi Jia Chen were released on a $200,000 bond on April 8. Each of them face three charges of trafficking persons for labor.

According to law enforcement, there were between 300 and 400 foreign nationals being forced to work at Wellmade Flooring.

RELATED STORIES:

Federal agents say Zhu Chen brought hundreds of workers from China for cheap labor at his flooring factory.

One person who worked in the factory told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that he was forced to work 72 hours a week, but were only paid for 40 of those hours.

But others told Channel 2 Action News they were treated well during their time at Wellmade.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group