Tellus Museum to open 20,000 square-foot expansion with new galleries, exhibits

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville is set to unveil and open a 20,000-square-foot expansion, Tellus West Galleries, on October 10, 2025, featuring two new exhibits: ‘Replaced by the Smartphone’ and ‘Journey to Space.’

The permanent exhibit, ‘Replaced by the Smartphone,’ highlights the technological evolution by showcasing devices that have been replaced by smartphones, such as cassette players and calculators.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The special exhibit, ‘Journey to Space,’ offers an immersive experience into human space travel, developed in collaboration with NASA’s Johnson Space Center and the California Science Center.

“Smartphones didn’t just change the way we communicate; they changed the way we live,” Adam Wade, executive director of Tellus Science Museum, said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

The ‘Replaced by the Smartphone’ exhibit provides visitors with a chance to reflect on how smartphones have consolidated multiple functions, transforming modern routines. Visitors will see an array of obsolete gadgets that were once everyday necessities.

The ‘Journey to Space’ exhibit, created by the Science Museum of Minnesota, features hands-on and large-scale interactive displays that explore the conditions of space travel and life aboard the International Space Station. Exhibitions in this space will rotate approximately every six months.

Tellus Science Museum is a program of Georgia Museums, Inc., which includes Booth Western Art Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum, and Bartow History Museum.

The museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate and offers a range of exhibits and educational programs designed to inspire scientific curiosity and learning.

The new galleries at Tellus Science Museum offer visitors an opportunity to explore the impact of technology and space exploration, enhancing the museum’s mission to inspire scientific curiosity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group