Teen killed at birthday party in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed by gunfire at a birthday party in Cartersville early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a home on Weaver Street, just blocks from Clarence Benham Park, where a birthday celebration was taking place.

“We came out and saw police running, then they ran back to the cars to get gloves,” neighbor Ada Davis told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Police believe they know who fired the shots. The victim has not yet been identified by officials.

According to Cartersville police, the shooting started just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

