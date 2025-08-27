New Convoy of Hope warehouse to open in metro Atlanta area

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A new Convoy of Hope warehouse is opening Thursday in Cartersville, which the organization said promises faster delivery of critical supplies across the Southeast in emergencies.

The nonprofit told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson that its new warehouse was strategically located near the interstate and outside of hurricane zones. It is expected to significantly reduce response times for delivering essential items such as paper supplies, groceries and hygiene products.

“We’re excited to open this regional distribution center in Cartersville, Georgia,” Ethan Forhetz, a spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, said. “We think it’s far enough out of the hurricane zone where our supplies and U.S. disaster fleet won’t be damaged, but it’s close enough so that it will cut down our response time in half.”

The decision to open the warehouse in Cartersville was influenced by its proximity to major highways and the area’s volunteer base.

“The volunteer base here in Georgia ... the people here are very giving people ... they want to help,” Forhetz told Channel 2 Action News.

Before the warehouse could open, supplies had to be trucked in from Missouri, which increased response times during emergencies. The new location is expected to streamline the distribution process and help aid reach those in need more quickly.

The warehouse has already shown its effectiveness by shipping supplies to North Carolina for those affected by Hurricane Helene, even before it officially opened.

With the opening of the new warehouse, Convoy of Hope said it is poised to enhance its disaster response capabilities in the Southeast, ensuring that essential supplies reach affected communities more swiftly.

