Neighbors say they’ve become victims of extreme flooding since construction started nearby

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A group of neighbors in Bartow County are dealing with serious flooding issues ruining their homes and cars.

They say the problems started when construction started near Auburn Drive in Cartersville.

Ali Broussard said she’s never seen such extreme flooding in all her time living here.

“I’ve been here for four years. I love this area. I love my home,” Broussard said.

She said flooding following a rainstorm last month was so bad that she had to be rescued by firefighters.

“Me and my boyfriend were rescued out of the window with a little inflatable boat,” Broussard said.

It happened again this past weekend following intense storms.

