Georgia Power breaks ground on new gas generators, battery facility

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power is breaking ground on three new natural gas generators and a battery storage facility at Plant Bowen in Bartow County.

This expansion is being funded by a $26 billion federal loan, aiming to increase the plant’s capacity by 50% to meet the state’s growing electricity demand.

The project is part of a broader effort by Georgia Power to increase its total generation capacity from 16 gigawatts to an anticipated 25 gigawatts within five years. This significant increase is intended to address the state’s ever-increasing electricity load, which includes power for controversial data centers emerging across Georgia.

Plant Bowen currently produces approximately 3,500 megawatts of power. With the addition of the new natural gas generators and battery storage, Georgia Power expects to boost this output by 50%.

This enhanced capacity is crucial, they say, for handling high demand, especially during periods of extreme heat.

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Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene emphasized the importance of reliable electricity for customers.

“So we make sure that we take care of them because electricity is something you certainly can’t live without for very long and particularly on days like today when our heat index is more than 100 degrees,” Greene said.

Deputy Energy Secretary James Danly stated that the federal loan is designed to benefit consumers by managing costs.

“This is a financing vehicle by which Southern Company is able to build out more infrastructure to satisfy demand and put downward price run rates,” Danly said.

The need for increased capacity is palpable for local businesses, including Nicko’s New York Pizza in Euharlee, less than three miles from Plant Bowen.

Rob Wilson, owner of Nicko’s New York Pizza, highlighted the intense heat in his kitchen despite three air-conditioning units and fans.

“I think today it’s 94 and it’s about 80-degrees in here with the fans around,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that anything that lowers rates would be beneficial for his business, as summer heat significantly impacts his operational costs. He noted the substantial amount spent on electricity each month.

“Oh, I just got the numbers. So we spend about 1,500 a month on power,” Wilson said.

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