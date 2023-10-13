Authorities search for kidnapping suspect who shot deputy K-9, Bartow County officials say

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Bartow county are searching for a man who took deputies on a high speed chase and crashed into a ditch off highway 411, near I-75 in Cartersville Thursday afternoon.
After crashing the car, authorities say 30-year-old Geoffrey Frank Walker ran from the scene and fired multiple shots at a deputy and deputy k-9 chasing him. The deputy wasn’t hurt, but the K-9, named Athos was wounded.
The dog was taken to an animal hospital but not word was given about his condition.
Arrest warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News say on Wednesday, Walker physically dragged a woman from her home in Rome to his car parked nearby. There was no information on the victim’s connection to the suspect, nor how she got away.
Walker faces additional charges of aggravated stalking, assault, and charges stemming from a family violence incident at Cartersville Walmart authorities say.
Cellphone video obtained by Channel 2 Action News show the suspect running from authorities following the crash.
Walker is 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Authorities are advising people who live in the area to keep doors and window locked and call 911 if they spot the suspect.
