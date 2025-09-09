9-year-old Bartow County student dies after medical emergency

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Schools community is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old student.

Kevin Trujillo Blas died on Friday after his family says he had a “sudden medical emergency” last month.

The fourth-grader attended Kingston Elementary School. One of his former teachers said Kevin will be remembered for his quiet, but sweet personality.

“I’ll never forget his morning hugs, his kind smile, and that sweet sense of humor. That smile, soft and sincere, could shift the mood of a whole room," the teacher said.

Kevin’s family wrote in his obituary that he loved to draw, play soccer and take care of his chickens. He touched the lives of many, but he especially cared for his young brother.

"He looked out for him every day, making sure he was in the right class, checking in on him like a protector who took that role seriously," his family wrote.

Kevin’s family held a memorial service for him on Tuesday.

