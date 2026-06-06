4 charged as part of north Georgia meth ring

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — After an investigation into drugs being sold in Cartersville, police have arrested and charged four people.

Investigators say Scott Allen Walsh, 56, had been selling between three and four ounces of meth every week at a home on North Tennessee Street.

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They say Walsh has several previous drug convictions both local and federal.

He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction and probation violation.

Three others were arrested:

James Bradley Millwood, 43 - charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine by ingestion and possession of drug-related objects

Anna Nicole Clark, 54 - charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine by ingestion, possession of drug-related objects and parole violation

Tessa Nicole Taylor, 36 - charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine by ingestion and possession of drug-related objects

All four are being held in the Bartow County Jail.

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