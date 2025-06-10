$2.4 billion development with nearly 3,000 homes proposed for Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Plans to build thousands of new residential units, a hotel and more were sent to state officials for review.

Marietta-based developer Willoughby Investments is proposing the creation of a new $2.4 billion community in Bartow County called Grand Etowah.

If the proposal is approved, it would include an 80-room hotel, 2,950 residential units, 50,000 square feet of retail space and would be completed by 2035.

The property, located on Howell Road in Bartow County, would generate an estimated $7.8 million in annual tax revenue, according to filings with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Developments of Regional Impact database.

County records show the development location is nearly 650 acres, split on three lots of rural woodland.

The project also estimates a daily traffic trip impact of 18,032 new trips per day and 1,605 at peak travel times.

©2025 Cox Media Group