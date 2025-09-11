Paraglider crashes at metro Atlanta regional airport

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A paraglider was rushed to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after crash-landing.

Deputies responded to the Barrow County Airport just after 1 p.m. after someone called 911 saying the paraglider had crashed.

When they found the man, they say he was breathing, but was not responsive or alert.

He was taken to the hospital, but his current condition has not been released.

“The swift action of the citizen who called 911 ensured a rapid response from first responders,” said Sheriff Jud Smith. “Their attentiveness played an important role in getting help to the injured individual as quickly as possible.”

It’s unclear why he crashed, but the Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate.

