New Superintendent named for Barrow County School System

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County School System Board of Education has voted to approve a new Superintendent.

Dr. Dallas LeDuff was confirmed during a called board meeting on Monday.

His first day in his new role will be Monday, June 3.

LeDuff received a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degree and a Specialist in Educational Leadership degree from Valdosta State University.

He received his Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from Clemson University.

LeDuff served as Associate Superintendent, Interim Principal, Director of Student Services, and Assistant Principal for Oconee County Schools from 2013 to 2024.

He began his career as a Special Education Teacher and Case Manager at Berkmar High School in 2005.

“We are happy to welcome Dr. LeDuff to Barrow County. His extensive educational experience will help inspire and lead our BOLD staff and students toward continued success,” Board of Education Chair Jordan Raper said.

