Man arrested after search warrant leads to stolen guns, drugs found in Winder home

WINDER, Ga. — A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Winder police said they found drugs and stolen guns inside a home.

Last Wednesday, Winder police conducted a search warrant at a home on South Broad Street, resulting in the arrest of Jihad Ballard, 38.

During the search, officers said they seized two pounds of high-grade marijuana and two stolen guns, including an AR-style rifle and a semi-automatic shotgun.

According to police, Ballard, who was at home during the search, was found to have outstanding felony warrants from another state.

Ballard faces multiple felony charges in Barrow County, including possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property.

The guns recovered during the search were confirmed to have been stolen from other jurisdictions in Georgia, police said.

Ballard was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing and possible extradition to another state.

