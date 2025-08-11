GA woman charged after 17 dogs found living in deplorable conditions

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after she was accused of animal cruelty.

On Thursday, Butts County Animal Control rescued 17 dogs from a home on Fenner Road after receiving a complaint about poor living conditions.

The investigation revealed three dogs and 14 puppies living in deplorable conditions, including two tethered adult dogs and a heavily pregnant female dog.

Butts County deputies assisted BCAC by obtaining a warrant, leading to the arrest of Cheyenne Ruby Peder for animal cruelty.

The BCAC is now seeking help from the community to provide fosters, puppy food, and volunteers.

They specifically request Purina or Pedigree hard food and puppy pads.

To volunteer, individuals can apply with local rescue organizations Butts Mutts or Street Paws Rescue.

