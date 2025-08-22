Harris English welcomes Apalachee High School golf team to TOUR Championship

ATLANTA — The world’s top golfers are competing for the FedEx Cup during this week’s TOUR Championship playoff finale at East Lake Golf Club.

Before he hit the course for a practice round, former University of Georgia standout Harris English wanted to take a moment to recognize some special guests.

English spoke with the Apalachee High School golf team on Wednesday. He took time to answer questions about how he got into golf, what he likes to eat before a round and to offer his advice to the young golfers.

The Apalachee community has been healing together over the past year. Next month on Sept. 4 will mark one year since the deadly Apalachee High School shooting that killed two students and two teachers.

There are community vigils planned in remembrance of those who were lost that day.

