Georgia animal nonprofit barks out call for ‘paw’ticipants in annual golf fundraiser

BRASELTON, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia is asking for more golfers to tee up for a fundraiser next week in Braselton.

HSNEGA is holding a May 21 fundraising drive at the Château Élan Golf Club, where participants can “turn a single shot into a massive windfall” helping both local animals in need, and themselves.

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The event is a $20,000 Hole-in-One Contest.

Golfers can get a chance to win $10,000, with the other $10,000 going to the shelter, if they ace a designated hole during the event.

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The 2026 Tee Off For Tails tournament starts at 9 a.m. at Château Élan Golf Club.

“This is a rare opportunity where one swing can change a golfer’s life and the lives of hundreds of animals,” Sandy Holiday, Executive Director of HSNEGA, said in a statement. “On May 21st, every player on the green becomes a champion for pets in need. Whether you’re aiming for the leaderboard or the $20,000 prize, every shot helps give vulnerable animals a second chance.”

Breakfast and lunch will be provided during the event and while still open, registration is closing soon.

To putt your way into a shot at $20,000 ($10,000 for the animals), head online here to register.

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