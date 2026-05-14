2026 FIFA World Cup final to feature halftime show with Madonna, BTS, and Shakira

ATLANTA — The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will feature a halftime show for the first time, Global Citizen announced early Thursday.

Musical superstars Madonna, K-pop band BTS and Shakira will co-headline the performance, Good Morning America reported.

The final match is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The show is produced by Global Citizen, a movement dedicated to ending poverty, and will raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. This fund provides access to education and soccer to children around the world.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament kicks off on June 11.

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Coldplay singer Chris Martin curated the halftime show.

Martin teamed up with children’s television program “Sesame Street” to reveal the superstar lineup in a video clip. The video featured the Sesame Street Muppets, including Elmo and Cookie Monster.

The final match will be held at MetLife Stadium, which will be known as New York New Jersey Stadium during the 2026 World Cup.

Broadcast information for the final’s halftime show has not yet been announced.

Eight of the World Cup matches will be held here in Atlanta, including a semi-final match.

The first Atlanta match will be played on June 15.

Information from Good Morning America used for this article.

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