Families brace for Apalachee High School shooting suspect’s trial; father awaits sentencing date

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Families of those killed in the Apalachee High School shooting are relieved with the guilty verdict in the father’s trial.

“They’re obviously still wondering and anticipating what’s going to happen with the remaining charges against Colt Gray,” attorney Andy Rogers told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Rogers is an attorney representing Christian Angulo’s family. He’s the student killed while trying to save his classmates from the shooter who was coming into their classroom door.

Rogers said survivors and families are still considering suing the Barrow County School System and other governmental agencies.

“We didn’t know as much about this until the sworn testimony that came out in the criminal case,” Rogers told Channel 2 Action News.

He expects to obtain transcripts of those testimonies to find out what procedures were followed leading up to the shooting and what state policy required at the time.

“It does seem that there were some clear opportunities to communicate and get information and to let the right people know there was a danger,” Rogers said.

Rogers said, just like the guilty verdict in the father’s case sets a standard for parents and guns in the state, a win on the civil side of the system could motivate agencies to change.

“At every stage of failure, to prevent what happened, there’s also an opportunity to learn,” said Rogers.

Judge Nicholas Primm will sentence Colin Gray. The date for that has not been set at this time. His attroneys, Jim Berry and Brian Hobbs have not responded to requests to comment since the guilty verdict.

Colt Gray was expected to have a hearing in court March 18. Attorneys have asked for a schedule change.

His defense attorney, Aicia Broderick, has not responded to requests to comment.

The Barrow County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to requests to comment on whether they are willing to provide the son with the opportunity for a plea deal.

