Apalachee shooting survivor reacts to Colin Gray verdict: ‘He could’ve stopped this’

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — “I think I was happy,” is how Taylor Jones, who was shot inside of Apalachee High School, reacted to the jury finding Colin Gray guilty on all counts Tuesday.

“He could’ve stopped this, and he should’ve,” Jones told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

Gray is the father of Colt Gray. Colt is accused of a shooting inside Apalachee High School that killed two students and two teachers and injured many others like Jones.

“I don’t want to be ugly, but I think he got what he deserved,” said Taylor’s guardian and grandfather, Terry Mcelhannon.

A bullet ripped through Taylor’s leg Sept. 4, 2024, at Apalachee High School. She lost consciousness and had to be airlifted from Barrow County to Grady Hospital.

She is one of the students who took the stand during Colin Gray’s trial. Her grandfather wants the judge to consider the fact the she’s still recovering.

“It’s not over. We actually have to go to the doctor again tomorrow at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. We got to leave at 6 o’clock in the morning and then she still has therapy three times a week,” said Mcelhannon.

This family and others with loved ones in the school that day, hope this sweeping verdict sends a message to every parent.

“They need to be mindful that their actions have consequences in my opinion,” said Mcelhannon.

“I think these are going to be steps towards what parents are going to be responsible for when it comes to their guns and access to weapons and taking note of their kid’s mental health as well,” said Layla Contreras, whose sibling was in the school that day.

For Taylor, the verdict gave her relief. But she knows the fight for justice isn’t over, with the possibility of having to testify at the accused shooter’s trial in the future.

“It just brings it all back up,” added Jones.

