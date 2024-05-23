Do you know where your horse is? One was found wandering in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County residents, check and make sure your horses are where they’re supposed to be.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a brown horse that was found wandering this morning on Tom Miller Road in Winder.

The horse was captured and is being held at 827 Tom Miller Road.

If you know who owns the horse, give Barrow County officials a call at 770-307-3122.

