Do you know where your horse is? One was found wandering in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County residents, check and make sure your horses are where they’re supposed to be.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a brown horse that was found wandering this morning on Tom Miller Road in Winder.
The horse was captured and is being held at 827 Tom Miller Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
If you know who owns the horse, give Barrow County officials a call at 770-307-3122.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA woman got sick on a cruise. Now, she’s stuck in the Dominican Republic on life support
- Man rents Tesla, follows victim going to family dinner in ‘calculated,’ ‘unconscionable’ murder
- Gynecologist, 2 pharmacists, 10 drug dealers sentenced to prison in metro Atlanta pill mill bust
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group