Crews work to contain widespread oil spill on busy Barrow County roads

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Barrow County are being urged to use extreme caution or avoid the area altogether as crews respond to a widespread oil spill impacting several major roadways.

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Barrow County Fire Department says the oil spill is affecting portions of Bankhead Highway, Carl Cedar Hill Road, and Atlanta Highway, stretching from Winder to Auburn.

NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene.

Multiple crews, including the Georgia Department of Transportation and Barrow County Roads and Bridges, are actively working to contain the hazard. Officials say sand is being applied to road surfaces in an effort to reduce slick conditions and prevent crashes.

Authorities warn that roads in the impacted areas may be extremely slippery and dangerous.

Drivers should expect delays, lane closures, and the presence of slow-moving work crews throughout the area.

Officials are encouraging motorists to avoid traveling through the affected roadways if possible and to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the spill has not been released.

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