City of Winder wins ‘best-tasting tap water in Georgia’ at competition

WINDER, Ga. — The City of Winder has something new to boast about. They’ve won a drinking water taste test competition and officially have the best-tasting tap water in the state of Georgia.

City staff provided a water sample from the Highway 53 water treatment plant, which won at the district level.

Winder then advanced to the state finals and beat 16 other utilities to win best-tasting tap water in Georgia.

They will now compete in the American Water Works Association’s national competition this June in Denver, Colorado.

“Being named the best-tasting water in Georgia is something every resident of Winder can be proud of,” said Mayor Jimmy Terrell. “Our water doesn’t just meet the highest standards—it stands out across the entire state. The award reflects the expertise, hard work, and pride our team puts into delivering safe, high-quality water to our community every single day.”

