Barrow County utility payment system to go offline for maintenance

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Utility Division is urging customers to make their payments ahead of scheduled downtime for maintenance.

According to the county, the payment system is going offline for routine maintenance on June 30, Monday, for two days as they update the software for payment processing.

During that time period, customers will not be able to make online payments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“During the year-end maintenance, we will be unable to accept online and in-person payment of water and sewer bills; however, bank drafts will be unaffected,” Chris Yancey, Barrow County Public Works Director, said in a statement.

The county said bills are due on the 20th of each month and late fees will not be increased while the system is offline.

Officials are expecting the system to come back online on July 1.

Anyone with questions about their payments or billing can call 770-307-3014 to speak with a representative.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group