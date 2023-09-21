3 dead after car that ran red light collides with semi-truck, Ga. deputies say

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning crash has left three people dead, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday at 5 a.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on GA 316 at GA 11.
An investigation indicated that a Dodge Dart, with three people in it, was traveling south when it collided with a semi-truck and a Nissan Sentra traveling west.
Deputies said the Dodge Dart ran a red light before colliding with the left side of the semi-truck.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies identified the three victims as 37-year-old Jader Artola, 48-year-old Gonzalo Balmaceda-Garcia and 17-year-old Norman Tremino-Vilchez II.
The driver of the semi-truck and Nissan were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All of the victims were from Winder.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro Atlanta sheriff releases full bodycam footage after former inmate files federal lawsuit
- 2 shot and killed inside Georgia Walmart, murder-suicide investigation underway, police say
- PHOTOS: Elton John’s $4.995 million Buckhead residence
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group