3 dead after car that ran red light collides with semi-truck, Ga. deputies say

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning crash has left three people dead, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday at 5 a.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on GA 316 at GA 11.

An investigation indicated that a Dodge Dart, with three people in it, was traveling south when it collided with a semi-truck and a Nissan Sentra traveling west.

Deputies said the Dodge Dart ran a red light before colliding with the left side of the semi-truck.

Deputies identified the three victims as 37-year-old Jader Artola, 48-year-old Gonzalo Balmaceda-Garcia and 17-year-old Norman Tremino-Vilchez II.

The driver of the semi-truck and Nissan were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims were from Winder.

