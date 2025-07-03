Bankhead Seafood ‘taking a short break’ months after Killer Mike, T.I. reopened restaurant

ATLANTA — A community staple in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood says it will temporarily close this summer.

Bankhead Seaford announced on Tuesday that it will be “taking a short break.” The restaurant reopened in Nov. 2024 under a new ownership group with rappers Mike “Killer Mike” Render and Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

“As we head into the summer, we’ll be taking a short break to refresh and enhance your dining experience. During this time, we’ll be updating our menu and improving our operations to better serve you,” the statement read.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our hardworking team of cooks servers, bartenders, dish runners and food prep staff-and most importantly, to YOU, our loyal customers. We can’t wait to welcome you back soon, better than ever,” it continued.

Bankhead Seafood was a staple along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway for more than 50 years. People lined up outside the restaurant for blocks to get a taste of Helen “Mama” Harden’s food and her famous fish and tartar sauce.

The restaurant closed in Jan. 2018. Render and Clifford then purchased the business, including the name, trademark and recipes, in 2019.

After years of planning and renovating, Bankhead Seafood reopened in Nov. 2024 with Harden in attendance before her passing.

The restaurant has not said the exact date is plans to complete its summer break.

