Badcock Home Furniture & More closing all of its GA stores

A home furniture chain announced that all of its stores will be closing soon, including dozens of locations in Georgia.
Badcock Home Furniture confirmed on its social media accounts that going out of business sales have already begun.
The decision to shut down comes after Badcock Home’s parent company, Conn HomePlus, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Conn bought Badcock Home Furniture a year ago. Two Conn HomePlus locations in metro Atlanta are among the stores closing.
Badcock Home Furniture’s website shows there are dozens of stores in Georgia, including these cities in metro Atlanta:
- 3701 Austell Road in Marietta
- 4075 Charles Hardy Pkwy in Dallas
- 7965 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro
- 1405 Iris Drive in Conyers
- 160 Hampton Street in McDonough
- 1851 N Expressway in Griffin
- 3134 Hwy 278 in Covington
- 8900 Knox Bridge Hwy in Canton
- 54 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan
- 914 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy in Cartersville
Badcock Home Furniture and More did not announce their final day.
