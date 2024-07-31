Badcock Home Furniture & More closing all of its GA stores

A home furniture chain announced that all of its stores will be closing soon, including dozens of locations in Georgia.

Badcock Home Furniture confirmed on its social media accounts that going out of business sales have already begun.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The decision to shut down comes after Badcock Home’s parent company, Conn HomePlus, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Conn bought Badcock Home Furniture a year ago. Two Conn HomePlus locations in metro Atlanta are among the stores closing.

Badcock Home Furniture’s website shows there are dozens of stores in Georgia, including these cities in metro Atlanta:

3701 Austell Road in Marietta

4075 Charles Hardy Pkwy in Dallas

7965 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro

1405 Iris Drive in Conyers

160 Hampton Street in McDonough

1851 N Expressway in Griffin

3134 Hwy 278 in Covington

8900 Knox Bridge Hwy in Canton

54 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan

914 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy in Cartersville

Badcock Home Furniture and More did not announce their final day.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Atlanta-based Delta lost $500 million in global IT outage, CEO says Delta was the hardest-hit airline, having to cancel thousands of flights across the world.

©2024 Cox Media Group