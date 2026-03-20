‘Bachelorette’ star Taylor Frankie Paul says she suffered ‘extensive mental and physical abuse’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — “The Bachelorette” and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul is speaking for the first time after ABC executives announced plans to cancel her season of the hit dating show just days before its premiere.

A spokesperson for Paul, 31, shared a statement with PEOPLE saying that she has been “silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse.”

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“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.” “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.” — Spokesperson for Taylor Frankie Paul

ABC announced on Thursday that it will not move forward with Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which was set to premiere this Sunday on Channel 2.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” the network said in a statement.

On Thursday, TMZ released video that showed a 2023 incident between Paul and Dakota Mortensen, the father of her youngest son, in which she threw a chair at him, which also hit her oldest child. Following that incident, she was arrested and later released.

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Earlier this week, police in Utah confirmed that there is an active domestic violence situation being investigated against Paul and Mortensen.

Atlanta private wealth planner Shane Parton, 28, was set to appear on the season as one of Paul’s potential suitors.

0 of 27 "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, 31, from Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, S.D. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tenn. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Fla. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, N.Y. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Ind. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Michael B., 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, N.J. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, S.C (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Ga. (ABC Entertainment Press) "The Bachelorette" Season 22 cast Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (ABC Entertainment Press)

An encore episode of “American Idol” will air in place of “The Bachelorette” on Sunday, March 22 on Channel 2.

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