Award-nominated musical ‘Hot Jambalaya’ returns to Horizon Theatre May 22

ATLANTA — Horizon Theatre is set to showcase the award-nominated musical whodunit, Hot Jambalaya, beginning this month.

Following its successful debut at Dad’s Garage Theatre Company, the encore production brings its mix of murder mystery and musical comedy to the Horizon stage from May 22 through June 21.

Set in New Orleans, the story is centered around the suspicious death of wealthy patriarch Papa Joe Van Horn. The drama unfolds aboard the steamboat Fleur de Lis, where family members, friends and enemies gather for a funeral, only to discover that Papa Joe was murdered.

As the ship travels through the bayou, an ex-detective and a New York reporter must navigate a maze of secrets and lies to identify the killer before time runs out.

“Hot Jambalaya was built to work on two levels — as a fully realized mystery and as a comedy that keeps surprising you. And it has some of the greatest musical numbers in our history,” said Dad’s Garage Co-Artistic Director Jon Carr. “We are so excited about this next chapter at Horizon!”

Created by Dad’s Garage artists Matt Hobbs and Travis Sharp, the production earned several 2025 Suzi Bass Award nominations, including Outstanding World Premiere Production, among others.

Director and choreographer Candy McLellan Davison returns to lead the play’s original cast, which features Marcie Millard, Trevor Rayshay Perry, BriAnne Knights, Sully Brown and more.

“Hot Jambalaya doesn’t just parody the murder mystery — it builds one that fully works, then throws it into joyful chaos with music, movement and characters who refuse to behave,” said Horizon Co-Artistic Director Lisa Adler. “What makes this production stand out is its precision beneath the absurdity. The comedy lands because the stakes are real, and the storytelling is airtight. That balance is rare, and it’s what makes audiences lean in just as much as they laugh.”

The production’s schedule includes 8 p.m. shows on Wednesdays through Fridays, two shows on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 5 p.m. Weekday tickets start at $40, while weekend prices begin at $45, excluding sales tax. Full-time students under the age of 25 can access $20 tickets with a valid ID.

Tickets and accessibility reservations are available through the Horizon Theatre box office or their official website.

See more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group