Average Georgia gas prices going down

Gas prices in Georgia have been declining while demand remains steady, according to AAA.

Filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas in Georgia is approximately $56.40, according to AAA, The Auto Club Group.

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Nationally, the average cost for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.07, down 10 cents from last week. This marks the third consecutive week of decline.

“It’s unclear how long this trend will last, especially given ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, The Auto Club Group. “With that in mind, the best approach is for drivers to stay mindful of fuel costs and look for ways to save at the pump whenever possible.”

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah, Macon and Atlanta, while the least expensive are Brunswick, Dalton and Catoosa-Dade-Walker.

AAA recommends checking different gas stations’ prices on the Fuel Price Finder. The group also suggests customers consider paying in cash, as some retailer charge more per gallon to those who use a credit card.

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