Aunt helps deliver niece’s baby when she unexpectedly went into labor at home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new mom told Channel 2 Action News how frightened she was when she unexpectedly gave birth at home in Cobb County and how her aunt helped deliver the baby.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer spoke with Michelle Scott who delivered her niece’s, A’niyah Carter, baby.

Scott said she was with her daughter three weeks ago for the delivery of her first grandchild, and her daughter fought for her life in labor in delivery. Scott had to step up and use what she witnessed to deliver her niece.

Scott said Carter’s mother died from complications with diabetes, leaving her 3-year-old daughter behind.

Her last words to Scott were “Take care of my baby.”

Carter’s labor started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“In that moment you don’t know what you would do,” said Scott.

Scott said little Ariah was born minutes later before the ambulance could make it to the house.

“I want to thank my aunt,” said Carter.

Carter believes her mom was the guardian angel guiding them through it.

Mom and baby are healthy and expected to go home soon.

