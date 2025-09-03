Audi driver caught going 108 mph in 55 mph construction zone in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta police officer stopped a Audi driver traveling at 108 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.

It happened on Aug. 28 around 10:06 p.m. on Georgia 400 southbound near McGinnis Ferry Road.

An officer clocked the driver’s speed using a laser speed detection device and pulled the driver over at the exit to Ga. 120.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving. The Audi was left with his fiancé, who was riding in the passenger seat at the time.

The Alpharetta Police Department urged drivers to pay attention to speed limit signs to ensure safety.

“Driving 108mph through a 55mph construction zone is just NOT a bright idea. No matter what time it is. Just don’t do it.”

