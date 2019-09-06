0 Attorney's bond set at $500K following deadly road-rage incident

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A North Fulton County attorney accused of running over and killing a real estate developer during an argument was granted a $500,000 bond at his court appearance Friday morning.

Bryan Keith Schmitt, 47, of Sandy Springs, was indicted last month on murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of east Cobb County resident Hamid Jahangard.

Police said Schmitt ran over the 60-year-old developer with his Mercedes after Jahangard allegedly hit his sedan with a golf ball.

Paramedics responding to the scene found Jahangard lying at the end of a long driveway shared by four homes in the 300 block of River Valley Road. He died at a hospital three days later.

On Friday, the families of both Schmitt and Jahangard filed into the courtroom. Jahangard's family hung a large photo of him in the hallway as his children and relatives took the stand and made the case for why they believed Schmitt should remain in jail.

In multiple interviews, Schmitt told police he was passing the Sandy Springs driveway when he saw Jahangard leaning over a green, county-issued trash can. He said Jahangard made a throwing motion with his arm before something, a rock or a golf ball, hit the Mercedes.

A golf ball was found near the scene, police said, but there was no damage to the car.

Schmitt said he stopped, made a U-turn and confronted Jahangard. Words were exchanged and, at some point, Jahangard was run over, authorities said.

Schmitt told police as he tried to pull into the driveway, Jahangard threw the trash can in front of his car to stop him. He swerved, he said, but could not avoid hitting Jahangard in the process.

After giving his initial statement to police, he was allowed to take his car and drive the two miles back to his home.

It took investigators nearly two weeks before they determined Jahangard's death was no accident, and Schmitt was arrested Aug. 12, records show.

On Friday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer said he didn't consider Schmitt to be a flight risk and granted him bond.

If he is released from jail, Schmitt must surrender his passport and driver's license and is not allowed to drive, the judge told him. He must also wear an ankle monitor.

