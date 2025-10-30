Zoo Atlanta welcomes Neighomi the zebra, Olive the ostrich

ATLANTA — Two new animals are now part of Zoo Atlanta’s African Savanna mixed species exhibit.

Neighomi, a 2-year-old female plains zebra, arrived from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, following a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. She will be a social partner for the existing zebras, Wembe and Imara.

Olive, an 11-month-old female ostrich, comes from the Georgia Ostrich Farm and will be a companion for Purple, the female ostrich already residing at the zoo.

“The African Savanna is a destination where visitors can experience the interconnectedness of the wildlife of one of the most legendary landscapes on Earth. We are excited to welcome Neighomi and Olive to our savanna animal population,” said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation at Zoo Atlanta.

Neighomi and Olive are not yet visible to the public, as animal introductions are gradual processes that depend on the comfort levels of the animals involved. The mixed-species habitat they will be a part of also includes giraffes.

The African Savanna also includes the recently renovated African lions complex and the Delta Air Lines Rhino Habitat for southern white rhinos. The complex also features habitats for African elephants, warthogs, meerkats, kori bustards, and blue cranes.

More information is available on zooatlanta.org.

