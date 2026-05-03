Zoo Atlanta welcomes armadillo newborn, the first of its species born at the zoo

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta announced the birth of a southern three-banded armadillo pup, the first of its species born at the facility. The pup was born on March 20.

The new pup was born to first-time parents Persephone and Finnegan. At birth, the armadillo was about the size of a clementine fruit and has since grown to roughly the size of a baseball. Southern three-banded armadillos are unique as the only armadillo species capable of rolling into a complete ball for protection from predators. Pups of this species are born with soft shells that gradually harden into their distinctive armor.

Gina Ferrie, vice president of Collections and Conservation at Zoo Atlanta, highlighted the significance of the birth. “This is a particularly special birth for us as this is the first armadillo born here at the Zoo,” Ferrie said. “Because baby armadillos are so rarely seen in the wild, people have a natural curiosity about how the pups look, grow and develop. We look forward to watching this little one grow up to help our Members and guests learn more about the behaviors and adaptations of this species and its differences from the nine-banded armadillos we find here in Georgia.”

Southern three-banded armadillos are native to South America, with populations in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) currently classifies the species as Near Threatened.

The primary threats facing these armadillos include habitat loss due to agriculture, hunting for meat and capture for the pet trade. Their natural adaptation of rolling into a tight ball, while effective against predators, inadvertently makes them easy for human hands to retrieve.

Persephone and Finnegan, along with another armadillo named Violetta, are part of Zoo Atlanta’s Ambassador Animals population. These animals, which include mammals, birds, reptiles and invertebrates, reside in the zoo’s Wieland Wildlife Home. The Wieland Wildlife Home is not open to the public.

The armadillos may be seen in an adjacent habitat later this summer once the pup is large enough to explore the outdoor area. Visitors can learn more about southern three-banded armadillos and plan a visit at zooatlanta.org.

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