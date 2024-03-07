Zoo Atlanta warns visitors of fake ticket deals going around social media

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is warning visitors of a ticket scam circulating on social media.

Officials said on Wednesday that they had learned about a scam that was falsely advertising a promotion for zoo tickets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the false advertisement shared by a Facebook user called “Wild Wonderland,” Zoo Atlanta would give away four tickets for $6.95 to celebrate their 135th anniversary.

Zoo Atlanta officials confirmed that this was a false advertisement.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Please be safe and not sorry! If you are ever uncertain if a ticket promotion is legitimately from Zoo Atlanta, visit our website,” Officials wrote online.

Zoo officials also encouraged followers to report scam promotions if they encounter any online.

For information about tickets and current promotions at the zoo, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 people dead after crash near Fulton County airport, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group