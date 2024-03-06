Mother accused of going on school bus, hitting child faces felony charges in Clayton Co.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother accused of going on a school bus and making physical contact with a child now faces new charges in that incident.

Police arrested Roshaunda Qualls, 28, again after she bonded out on the initial charges.

Qualls now faces a felony.

“Ms. Qualls, you have been charged with simple assault,” Clayton County Magistrate Court Judge Kimberly Bandoh said during a first appearance hearing.

Qualls was back in court to hear new charges she faces after police say she went on a school bus outside the Carrington Park apartments near Jonesboro and caused mayhem.

Officers say Qualls encouraged her child to beat another child on the bus.

The judge said Qualls used abusive language and attempted to strike a child with her right hand.

“You are also charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, which is a felony,” Bandoh pointed out.

Qualls also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

People wondered what the parent was thinking.

“When another child has been instigated by their parent to fight I think that’s wrong because it’s not Christian-like,” one woman said.

This comes after Qualls was in court Friday and charged with battery, 3rd-degree child cruelty, and disruption with the operation of a public school for this same incident.

Police said she made physical contact with a 9-year-old.

“This wasn’t something that she started,” Qualls’ attorney, Dennis Scheib, said during the hearing.

Scheib told the court Qualls didn’t get on the bus with evil intent.

“She sees everybody fighting and the door was closed. So she got on there and it was a mess,” Scheib said.

He asked the judge for a $5,000 bond for the mother of four.

The judge set the bond at $10,000.

Qualls was released on a $7,000 bond after she was arrested Feb. 29.

The Clayton County Public School District issued the following statement about the incident:

“Our district will refrain from making any comments regarding the individual referenced. However, Clayton County Public Schools is committed to minimizing disruptive behaviors that impact our students within the classroom, on our campuses, or within our care. Enriching school experiences are best when adults collaborate in the interest of children. By providing the expectations featured in the video below, we hope that adults can better serve as role models for our students and children within our communities. This administration of leaders will hold anyone accountable who fails to adhere to our first priority, which is to ensure the safety of all school staff, students, and visitors within our learning and working environment.

“This video was shared with all stakeholders in February and supplements the expectations that we have set forth all school year: https://youtu.be/AWmdvpugZ44 "

