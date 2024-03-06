Police arrest 4 after they say masked men shot GA family in driveway, killing father

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a Bibb County man in 2023.

On Jan. 20, 2023, Pinal Kumar Patel, 52, and his wife, Rupalben Patel, and their child were arriving at their home on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. when three masked men armed with guns confronted them in their driveway.

The men fired shots at the family, injuring all of them.

The men then ran to a waiting car across the street being driven by another man.

No items were stolen from the family.

Deputies responded to the home and found all three family members suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway.

They were taken to the hospital where Pinal Kumar Patel was pronounced deceased.

Rupalben Patel and her child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 31, 2023, deputies announced their investigation identified Terrell Ugean Mills, 40, as one of the suspects involved in Patel’s death.

They issued a warrant for Mills for the charges of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

On March 10, 2023, investigators announced that another suspect in Patel’s death, Shaun Mills, 37, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Anniston, Alabama.

Mills was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

On Sept. 21, 2023, the third suspect in Patel’s death, Keith Beddingfield Jr., 31, was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Beddingfield Jr. faces a felony murder charge.

On March 6, 2024, investigators announced they served an arrest warrant for Donnie White, 20, in connection with Patel’s death.

White is charged with felony murder and is being held without bond.

