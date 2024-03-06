1 dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family was found shot in their driveway Friday night, according to deputies.

Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old Pimal Kumar Patel, his wife and their child all with gunshot wounds in the driveway of their home.

The three victims were taken to Atrium Health, where Pimal Kumar Patel died.

The woman and child are listed in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

Officials have not identified any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

