Zoo Atlanta honors All-Stars with limited-edition collectible cards

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Hondo the African lion is one of the animals Zoo Atlanta is honoring with his own collectible card.
ATLANTA — Get ready to roar. Hondo the African Lion will be the featured All-Star in the first set of collectible cards offered by Zoo Atlanta.

It’s part of the zoo’s All-Star team-up with the Atlanta Braves.

Hondo’s card will be available at Zoo Atlanta Admissions to those who buy a general admission ticket or present a membership card on Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

Zoo Atlanta is putting eight of its stars on collectible cards as part of a celebration of the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played at Truist Park on July 15.

Each week from Saturday through July 13, the zoo will feature a new all-star animal.

The honorees will be announced weekly on Mondays on Zoo Atlanta’s Facebook and Instagram and will be available the weekend after the announcement.

A bird, two reptiles and five mammals will be among the zoo’s All-Star animals.

Those who want the cards shouldn’t sit on the bench, as the zoo said supplies will be limited.

In celebration of the All-Star Game and All-Star Week, the Atlanta Braves are teaming up with Atlanta destinations for special experiences, including custom baseball cards for each of these destinations.

