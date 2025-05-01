Zoo Atlanta announces selection of new chief financial officer

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta announced they’d be welcoming a new Chief Financial Officer to serve as part of their senior leadership team.

Veronica Jacobs, CPA, will take the reigns as the new CFO, leading the Zoo’s Finance, Human Resources and Information Technology teams, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Jacobs’ most recent position before joining Zoo Atlanta was at Ernst & Young LLP. Zoo Atlanta said she used her more than 12 years of experience while there to support clients in industries both in the United States and across the Atlantic in the United Kingdom.

The new CFO is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a graduate from the University of Alabama.

“Zoo Atlanta is thrilled to welcome Veronica to her new role. She brings a wealth of expertise, business acumen, and strategic insight to the organization,” Raymond B. King, President and CEO, said. “Importantly, she is passionate about wildlife and conservation and brings with her a keen devotion to our mission.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group