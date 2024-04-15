Young Thug’s childhood friend says rapper never asked him to commit crimes during cross-examination

ATLANTA — One of Young Thug’s childhood friends took the stand in the YSL trial on Monday and said the world-famous rapper never ordered him to commit a crime.

Prosecutors allege that Young Thug is a co-founder and leader of the criminal street gang Young Slime Life and accuse him of calling the shots when it comes to murders, robberies and shootings.

Walter Murphy, who was originally charged in the indictment, also known as DK, took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the Fulton County courthouse during DK’s testimony, which contradicts much of the case against Young Thug.

When asked if Young Thug ever asked him to commit a crime during cross-examination, Murphy said “No.”

Prosecutors alleged that Murphy was one of the suspects in a 2015 shooting that left one man critically injured.

Jurors also watched portions of surveillance video that showed Murphy walking around an Atlanta gas station armed with an assault rifle.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, also used cross-examination to remind jurors that his client is a musician and not the leader of an alleged criminal street gang.

To further prove his point, he even asked Murphy what thug stands for.

“The hate you give, truly humble under God,” Murphy told jurors.

Prosecutors claimed that Murphy has been giving conflicting testimony that does not match up with what he told detectives back in 2015.

In court Monday afternoon, they showed an interview to jurors they say proves he’s giving conflicting testimony on the stand.

