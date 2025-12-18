Young Thug proposes to singer girlfriend Mariah the Scientists during Atlanta concert

ATLANTA — Wedding bells are ringing for Atlanta rapper Young Thug after he and girlfriend Mariah the Scientist got engaged during his concert on Tuesday night.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, held a benefit concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

During the concert, Mariah the Scientist joined him on stage and the rapper got down on one knee, pulled out a massive diamond ring and proposed.

“Guess I’m getting married!” Mariah said into the mic after he slid the ring on her finger.

Williams spent nearly two years in jail as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis pursued charges against him and several other members of alleged criminal street gang Young Slime Life.

The trial was the longest criminal trial in Georgia history. It took 10 months alone just to select the jury and testimony lasted a year before reaching an end in December 2024.

