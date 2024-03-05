You’ll have to pay more for bags on Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines flights starting today

ATLANTA — If you’re booking a flight through Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, you’ll have to shell out a little more cash to bring your bags with you.

Delta announced that beginning Tuesday, the fee for first and second checked bags will increase by $5.

The first checked bag will increase from $30 to $35 and the second bag will increase from $40 to $45, according to a Delta spokesperson.

The changes apply to most domestic and international flights but don’t include checked bags between the U.S., Canada, Mexico and several South American countries, including Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Spokespeople say this is the first bag increase since 2018 for Delta.

The fee increase will not apply to any tickets purchased before March 5.

This comes after United Airlines and American Airlines announced increases in their bag fees.

