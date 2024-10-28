‘You can run, but can’t hide:’ Driver tells APD he doesn’t have marijuana then leads police on chase

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say “You can run, but you can not hide,” especially during a chase.

On Oct. 18, around 10 p.m. Atlanta officers were recovering a stolen car near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. While searching the area for suspects, police noticed a white BMW backed into a parking space at the Abby Ridge Apartments.

Atlanta officials said officers approached the car to see if it matched the description of another car recently stolen from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to APD, as officers approached the car, they smelled marijuana coming from the car. Officers tried to speak with the driver, Demario Moreland.

Officials said, when police asked Moreland to exit the car, he refused and stated “he didn’t have any marijuana” and sped away.

Officers said Moreland almost crashed into several patrol vehicles while driving recklessly and swerving into oncoming traffic.

APD Air Unit, APD Phoenix tracked the car which eventually stopped along Spellman Street. Moreland ran away, while the passenger immediately surrendered.

Police found Moreland behind a home. APD said Moreland is a convicted felon with 20 arrest cycles.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control devices, hit-and-run, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of MDMA, $12,000 in cash.

Moreland was booked into the Fulton County Jail and his vehicle was impounded. The passenger was not charged.

