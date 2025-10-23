‘Wow. That almost happened’: Police recall moments family told them of airport shooting plot

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — While FBI agents are still trying to determine how a Cartersville felon got his hands on a gun and used it to threaten to shoot up the Atlanta airport, Channel 2 Action News has found out who owns the gun he had in his truck.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes on Thursday that the gun belongs to Billy Joe Cagle’s wife.

Fernandes and her photographer got to the airport about the same time as Cagle’s relatives on Monday, and they were the only Atlanta news crew that were there while police detained Cagle, who threatened to shoot up the airport.

One Thursday, Fernandes went to Cartersville, where the whole thing started.

