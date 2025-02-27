World’s busiest airport welcomed more than 108M people to Atlanta last year

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has earned its title of busiest airport in the world.

On Thursday, airport officials released new data showing that 2024 was the airport’s second-busiest year in history.

Throughout the year, the airport welcomed 108.1 million passengers.

The airport also recorded 796,224 takeoffs and landings in 2024, which is slightly more than in 2023.

The airport’s busiest year was 2019 when 110 million passengers made their way through the airport.

“Thanks to the hard work of Interim GM Jan Lennon and the entire team at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport the Southeast’s crown jewel once again reigns supreme above the rest,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “From the executives to the baggage handlers to the employees folks never see laboring behind the scenes, thousands of City of Atlanta employees ensure ATL continues to excel at overall travel experience and performance.”

Airport leaders say they saw a 3% increase in the number of passengers compared to 2023.

Officials hope to reach 125 million passengers in the next five years.

