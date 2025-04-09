World of Coca-Cola adding new immersive Coca-Cola Stories experience

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is celebrating a new way to tell its iconic story and legacy.
The World of Coca-Cola is unveiling its new stories experience on April 11.
There are floor-to-ceiling displays of artifacts from their archives.
Guests can walk through an immersive Coca-Cola town setting inspired by key moments and places in Coke’s history.
And there are several photo opportunities for visitors.
Tickets range from $19 to $26 for children and adults.
The World of Coca-Cola is located in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Park District at 121 Baker Street NW.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- North Georgia school staff member fired after writing racial slur on the board
- Did you see the trail of lights in the sky? This is what they are…
- Georgia’s university system is combining two schools
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group