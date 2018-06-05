0 Woman who lost arm in crash with APD officer wants help getting prosthetic

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local artist who lost her arm in an accident with an Atlanta police officer is pleading for the city's help to buy her a prosthetic arm.

Lisa Williams says she was struck by an officer who ran a red light without her siren on the night of February 21. Her arm had to be amputated after the crash.

Williams' attorneys have been trying to get the city to pay her medical bills so that she can get a prosthetic.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Williams, who says she can't work or live the life that she used to. Her attorneys say the city is ignoring her requests for help.

"I can’t even explain the amount of things that I cannot do anymore," Williams told Fernandes, "but I’m hoping this will be resolved so I can get on with my life, because I do plan on getting back to work and I've worked hard to get to where I’m at."

We reached out to police to see where they are with the investigation, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m..

An artist says an APD officer ran a red light without a siren or lights on - & slammed into her car. The crash severed her arm. Her attorneys say city officials haven't acknowledged what happened & haven't given the victim a dime. Story at Noon on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/ztOR1brGsg — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 5, 2018

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.