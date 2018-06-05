  • Woman who lost arm in crash with APD officer wants help getting prosthetic

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local artist who lost her arm in an accident with an Atlanta police officer is pleading for the city's help to buy her a prosthetic arm. 

    Lisa Williams says she was struck by an officer who ran a red light without her siren on the night of February 21. Her arm had to be amputated after the crash.

    Williams' attorneys have been trying to get the city to pay her medical bills so that she can get a prosthetic. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Williams, who says she can't work or live the life that she used to. Her attorneys say the city is ignoring her requests for help. 

    "I can’t even explain the amount of things that I cannot do anymore," Williams told Fernandes, "but I’m hoping this will be resolved so I can get on with my life, because I do plan on getting back to work and I've worked hard to get to where I’m at."

