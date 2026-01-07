Woman says VA refuses to replace her broken wheelchair, blaming her and not manufacturer

ATLANTA — A disabled Georgia veteran said the Department of Veterans’ Affairs is refusing to replace her broken power wheelchair.

Both the VA and the Army veteran agree she’s been through multiple chairs.

In its appeal denial letter, the executive director of the Atlanta VA said that because of that, they won’t provide another.

Disabled Army veteran Lisa Groves said instead they should be looking at their vendors who are providing and repairing the chairs.

“I tried to commit suicide. I don’t feel that way now,” Groves told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Groves said the day of that suicide attempt in September, she felt trapped in her small apartment.

She has no power wheelchair, so there was no way to go anywhere or do anything.

“You know, I shouldn’t have had to feel like this. I don’t even feel like a human being,” Groves said.

Groves has been through three mobility devices in three years. The VA blames her, writing in a letter denying her request for a replacement power wheelchair, that there is evidence of abuse of previously issued devices totaling about $33,000 on equipment and repairs.

“The director said you don’t get a new chair. You had too many chairs. They don’t hold the vendors responsible,” Groves said.

Sandy Springs firefighters moved her most recent chair back into Grove’s apartment in the fall. The motor went out after a repair of the wheels.

“Went to check my mailbox, it broke down. And I was sitting there humiliated because I’m in the middle of the street. My neighbors are coming and getting around me, directing traffic. I could have been killed,” Groves said.

Groves keeps scrapbooks full of articles from all over the country highlighting her work helping other veterans.

“I made the front page of several newspapers,” Groves said.

In 2022, a video profile by Callanwolde showed how she would take her power wheelchair there for jewelry-making classes.

But without a working wheelchair, she can’t do any of the things that give her purpose.

“There’s gotta be some reason for God to wake me. I think God is not through with me yet,” Groves said. “This fight is not only about Lisa Groves. This is a fight about all veterans who have not been treated right

So, how is she supposed to get around? In a July letter, the VA said it would add a motor to her manual wheelchair, but that hasn’t happened either.

Gray reached out to the VA on Wednesday, which sent him a statement, saying:

“VA Atlanta Healthcare System is committed to providing the highest quality care to all Veterans.

“Over the last three years, we have provided Ms. Groves with three new powered wheelchairs and performed more than $30,000 worth of maintenance and repairs to these chairs.

“We’ve also provided her a manual wheelchair for use when her powered wheelchair is not available.

“Additionally, we have provided Ms. Groves with an array of local transportation options for instances when she needs to travel long distances.

“VA Atlanta Healthcare System will continue to ensure her equipment and medical needs are appropriately met.”

